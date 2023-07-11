Hawthorn Hollow visitors will take the road less traveled, in fact not traveled at all, Saturday as the nature sanctuary and arboretum unveils its new, two-and-a-half mile trail system and recently restored wetland.

The grand opening ceremony will be held at 880 Green Bay Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Free guided hikes through the trail system, led by Hawthorn Hollow staff and volunteers, will be offered at the event for visitors. Hawthorn Hollow Ecologist Emily Leonard recommends wearing appropriate hiking shoes. Leonard clarified they do not have to be hiking boots, but visitors should avoid heeled shoes or flip-flops.

The Charles and Kathryn Heide Observatory will also be open.

"We're excited to share the new spaces with people," Leonard said.

Work on the new area began in 2017, about a year after Hawthorn Hollow announced it purchased 50 acres of property— doubling it in size. The last trail was completed this spring.

One of the most notable features of this new area is a recently-restored wetland. Hawthorn Hollow’s Wetland Restoration for Ravine Protection project, completed in 2022, included the installation of a shallow basin that captures and stores stormwater runoff. This new wetland provides wildlife habitat, improves the health of the Pike River and offers remarkable views for Hawthorn Hollow visitors.

A highlight of the ongoing restoration area is the boardwalk, which allows visitors to navigate along the restored wetland where they can gain a unique perspective on the delicate ecosystem that thrives within. A must-see feature is the enchanting Chorus Pond, where visitors can listen to the symphony of the local wildlife, as frogs, birds, and insects harmoniously fill the air with their soothing melodies.

In the future, Hawthorn Hollow is looking to add an observation blind to its property, which would allow for an up-close encounter with the local wildlife.

For more information, visit hawthornhollow.org.