The first 12 days of high school football training camp have already come and gone, and now it's time the eight Kenosha County teams start ratcheting things up.

Friday night marked the first action against competition, with various squads taking part in controlled scrimmages. First team defenses go against first team offenses, then that same offense faces a different team's defense.

The goal is to stay healthy and survive - so all the football-crazed fans itching to hit up their first Friday Nights Lights extravaganza Friday, Aug. 18 will have a chance to see every one of their favorite players.

So far, I've been able to hit up practices for six of the county's eight football teams, including Indian Trail, Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran, Tremper, Bradford and Westosha Central (well, technically not, they ended practice early, but hey come on, I talked to a player!!)

OK, OK, so let's take a look at my top 5 takeaways from the first two weeks of camp:

1. Indian Trail's watering hole is EPIC

Sure, LJ Dagen is back as a senior at quarterback, Sam Callow will be good at multiple positions, and Zachariah Jackson and Vashawn Miner are intriguing new names in the mix, but can we talk for a second about the watering station, please?

The Hawks have the darndest-looking setup you will ever see for water breaks. There's a long pipe, and each side has maybe five hoses with sprinklers, so about 10 kids can drink their own individual hose at the same time. The trick is that you press a button and literally spray water, point blank, in your mouth.

Does it re-hydrate you? Of course. Water is water. But the water is spraying so forcefully, it knocks your socks off a little. And when you put these kinds of fun toys in front of teenagers, they can't help but turn it into a water fight.

A few players had some fun and did their best to shower head coach Paul Hoffman, who smartly backpedaled quickly away from the monsoon-like hoses.

Kudos, Hawks, for having BY FAR the best watering station.

Individual Gatorade bottles of water mostly ruled the other schools' sidelines, including Burlington High School, where I had a few minutes to kill after I dropped my daughter off at Show Choir camp, so why not check out my alma mater Tuesday morning for a few minutes. The Demons are expected to challenge Westosha Central for the Southern Lakes Conference crown this fall, as well as Lake Geneva Badger.

2. Westosha Central is crazy awesome looking now

It was always a nice, big school set in the heart of Paddock Lake along a busy stretch of Highway 50, but it's much bigger and better now, and construction is still going.

A major renovation is bringing in a new gymnasium and weight room among other classrooms, parking lots and such to Falcon Land, and when I drove in there Thursday morning, I was blown away.

The main gym now has a large, bright brick weight room attached, and a massive parking lot now highlights the back of the school, which used to be a field. There is brand new, shiny turf on the football field, with "Central" in big, white painted letters in the end zone. Also, there is much more being done behind the school in the old field between the baseball field and the school building, along with a complete overhaul of the old parking lot.

Westosha Central is turning into a destination school for kids in the Kenosha area and other "East of the I" communities, and I imagine that will only continue since the school district stepped up big time and invested in the students and athletes.

3. Shoreland Lutheran hits the weight room hard with ETS

Originally EPTC, or Evolve Performance Training Center, ETS is named after Ryan Englebert, who started the company in 2010. The Wisconsin native's brother, Cory, helped out and opened a facility in Lake Geneva only a few years ago.

Now, a new location recently opened in Sturtevant,