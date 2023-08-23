It's still August, but Week 2 of the Kenosha County high school football season is upon us, and it's still time to work out the kinks and see what guys are made of heading into the second nonconference game.

After this weekend, all eight teams will move up to the conference season, when the games start to "count." Playoffs are determined by winning record in the conference games, so that means a 4-3 conference record pretty much assures you get into the WIAA postseason, which will begin in late October.

So what did we learn in Week 1?

The county's winners included Bradford, St. Joseph and Indian Trail, while the other five squads suffered their first losses of the season.

Bradford is one year older with plenty of young stud athletes coming into their own, and quarterback Devin Wheaton has shown he's ready to lead the Devils with his arm and legs as a senior leader.

St. Joseph still has big-time playmakers like running back Jayden Gordon, quarterback Eric Kenesie and receiver Jamire Davis, and their talents were on full display in a season-opening Thursday night spotlight win over Shoreland Lutheran.

And the Hawks showed they have plenty of talent all over the field, and quarterback LJ Dagen is leading the way. His five total touchdowns (three pass, two rush) got Indian Trail off to a hot start and a 42-0 drubbing of Madison La Follette last week.

Can the Lancers, Red Devils and Hawks improve to 2-0? And can the other five squads pick up that first win?

Let's take a look at Friday night's matchups:

Verona (0-1) at Indian Trail (1-0), 5:30 p.m.

Verona may have lost its first game, but you must put things into perspective.

It was a 38-35 defeat at the hands of state Muskego, one of the best programs in the country in recent years. And the Warriors needed a last-second, 43-yard field goal to pull out the victory.

Verona quarterback Elijah Lagomasino threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, including a 9-yard touchdown with 5:30 remaining to tie the score at 35-35 with Muskego. It seems he can make some big-time plays with his arm.

And he had two 100-yard receivers in the game - Wesley Briquelet and Mike Valitchka.

Indian Trail counters with a dominant rush attack that racked up 300 yards in the its Week 1 win, including 192 yards from Dagen. Sam Callow added 101 yards on the ground.

Verona looked very good in Week 1, but so did the Hawks, so maybe the adrenaline of the home opener could help Indian Trail.