Kenosha Christian Life may be the smallest high school in the county, but it still has a varsity football team, and the Eagles still care about fielding a competitive, hopefully winning squad.

That's where Bob Johnson's unique coaching experience and entreprenurial spirit figures to come in handy.

After former head coach Jack Decker stepped down before the beginning of this season, Bob Johnson, an Illinois native who graduated from Westosha Central and turns 44 Friday, decided to move up from assistant head coach to the man in charge.

The Eagles dropped their season-opening contest last Friday night and only won one game last season, so the defensive-minded Johnson, who has been the Eagles defensive coordinator the past three years, has an uphill climb but is confident his proven methods of success in business and in youth football can translate to the varsity football level.

Christian Life started football in 2013 and played two varsity seasons before four junior varsity seasons, and now the Eagles are in their fifth consecutive varsity season.

"This is my 12th season coaching football, eighth as a head coach," said Johnson, who owns three businesses and has been at Christian Life for nine years. "I started coaching football at the Boys and Girls club in 2012 with the fifth grade Saints for the late Charlie Davidson, who unexpectedly passed away just a few years ago. I was the defensive coordinator. Charlie was a probation and parole officer in Kenosha, and he and I shared a common belief, "It's better to provide guidance to the youth while they are playing sports as compared to having to do a course correction when they are young adults, it's harder then." He and I were coaching because we both wanted to give back to the community. I was with the BGC for three years, my final two years as a head coach of the Packers. I enjoyed a good deal of success, having winning seasons in both years as a head coach at the Boys and Girls Club."

A former City of Kenosha Alderman and Vice-Chairman of the Kenosha's Redevelopment, Johnson actually has a long history with Decker, who is still helping with the varsity program. Decker asked Johnson to help build the youth program at Christian Life School about nine years ago, and despite deep loyalty to the Boys and Girls Club, Johnson finally agreed.

Johnson went on to take over a combined third and fourth grade combined team that had won one game over the previous two seasons and take them to an unprece

BACKGROUND

From Illinois, finished HS at Westosha Central,

Undergrad: U dub dub

Masters: Loyola

Current Profession: I'm what is called a serial entrepreneur. I currently own and operate three businesses. I employ around 100-120 people. I have businesses in Wisconsin and Illinois and in the process of acquiring a fourth business.

Former Profession: Associate Business Professor

Interesting Note: Former City of Kenosha Alderman (2014-2016) and Former Vice-Chairman of Kenosha's Redevelopment Authority

PATH TO CLS FOOTBALL: Jack Decker, the former head coach at Christian Life had approached me and asked if I would help him build his youth program over at Christian Life School. He must have called me a dozen times before I finally agreed to it. I had a lot of loyalty to the Boys and Girls club, so I was reluctant to leave, but ultimately made the decision to make the move. Interestingly it was at my daughter's baptism at Frieden's Church when the pastor's message included praying for some needed positions at the church. I thought to myself there's a church across town that's praying for assistance too and they are asking for coaches like me! I had heard enough, I felt like it was a message to me so before even leaving the stoop of the church after service, I called Jack and informed him that I made the decision to accept the invitation to come coach at the youth level at Christian Life School.

UNDEFEATED SEASONS: I took over a combined 3rd and 4th grade team and only lost one game, a playoff game meaning the season ended with only a single loss in 2015. Prior to my arrival, the same group of players had only secured a single win over the the prior two years The team went on to go undefeated all of 2016, 2017, and 2018 ripping off 28 wins in a row. We were a disciplined team. We lost our third consecutive South Eastern Youth Football Association championship game in 2018. The following year, what was supposed to be my last year coaching we fell just short of our fourth championship appearance in as many years getting knocked out in the semi championship game by the Falcons who went on to win the SEYFA championship. I was happy for them, they were and still are a talented group of players. They are the same group over there now by the way...and you see they are still having success. Happy to see that.

SUCCESS ON DEFENSE: In 2019, Covid entered the scene and football was disrupted across the country. Mentally I was retired from coaching but Jack Decker called once again asking if I could carve out some time to assist at the varsity level. I agreed to take on the role as the special teams coach. To that point in the young history of the football program at CLS, there had never been a successful point after attempt or field goal. That year, we went 13/15 in point after attempts meaning we were successful 87 percent of the time. I was pleased with that. The following year I was asked to become the defensive coordinator. I Installed an aggressive defense that ended the year with 29 takeaways, a statistic that would be the envy of any defensive coordinator at any level! The following year I was asked to become the assistant head coach, I agreed but kept my play calling responsibility as a defensive coordinator. We played short handed all year long and with nine of my eleven starters on defense being underclassmen, we still managed to create 16 takeaways. Last year the current Head Coach Jack Decker decided he would take a step back leaving the position open.

CREDITING OTHERS FOR THE SUCCESS: That brings us to this current year. I'm the head coach now. That's not because I aspire to be a college or professional coach, I'd very much like to be retired from football. It's very time consuming. I remain because I feel like God has tapped me on the shoulder and asked me to build this program like I've built my other companies. It's the only explanation I can give people who ask me how I find the time to coach and run multiple businesses. My answer is always the same, "It has to be God's plan because I certainly can't explain it!" I feel like God gifted me with very talented players, coaches, leaders and employees because without those four factors I think it would be almost impossible to manage the workload!

THE JOHNSON FOOTBALL CULTURE AT CLS

Building the CLS program won't be easy, but it's not going to be hard for me either. I have already begun to scale simply by modeling in the same way I scaled and grew my businesses. I had to do three things in short order. Recruit coaches with a goal of having a one to five coach to player ratio, acquire equipment so that our players can be properly trained and lastly increase participation from current and new students across athletic and fine arts at CLS. I've been moving at internet speeds to achieve those goals. I recruited nine coaches, fund raised over $40,000 for new equipment and partnered with the Kenosha Ramblers Youth Football and Cheer organization to create a pathways program for families who want to attend Christian Life School. The pathway program is called SCORE. My coaches currently have over 100 years of playing and or coaching experience combined to include retired NFL player Andre Holmes who is a huge hit with the young players of the Rambler organization. That's the blocking and tackling of scaling and enhancing CLS's athletics and fine arts programs as I describe it, the more tactical stuff. The glue that holds all of it together, as it relates to my football program is the culture. The culture of a Johnson program is simply that I require players to train hard for the sole purpose of winning. I'm not talking about winning football however. I'm talking about winning in three areas. Winning with the Lord, winning in the classroom and winning in the community we live in. I've been telling my boys for over a decade now, if we win in those three areas, the scoreboard of life will show you are already winning!

JOHNSON VISION

It is my intention to build a powerhouse program and I don't see anything in my way that will stop me from achieving that goal. I am a realist and not naïve to the challenges I will face in pursuit of that goal. Success will be akin to swimming the ocean, climbing the mountain and sleighing the dragon...but my sword is never far from my feet and I'm well equipped to tackle this challenge. I'm a bit of a hybrid coach, I know how to build, run and grow a business...and I know a lot about the x's and o's of football. There are a lot of transferrable skills in building a business and building a athletic program and I'm fortunate to have an uncommon level of experience in both. With a stadium in the works at CLS, I made a promise to school administrators at Christian Life and Journey Church. We are going to do two things at all times, we will glorify God in all that we do and we will compete ferociously under the Friday night lights. The product on the field and the fan experience will be something we will all be proud of. That's a promise I intend to keep.