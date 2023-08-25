What a way to get into the win column.

Joseph Kayon's impressive running performance in Week 1 was overshadowed by Shoreland Lutheran's lopsided loss to powerhouse St. Joseph, but on Friday night a longtime rival took the senior's game to the next level.

Kayon ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns, the offense racked up 454 yards, and the Pacers made the home opener one to remember with a 59-6 whitewashing of Burlington Catholic Central.

The Pacers are 1-1 this season.

Shoreland forced four turnovers and outgained the visiting Hilltoppers, one of their rivals, 381-11, on the ground.

Everyone got into the act, as Zeke Barajas added a 57-yard punt return for a score, and Marco Valadez finished with two interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.

After the game, Shoreland head coach Jason Hagedorn talked about the victory, the Pacers' first over Catholic Central since his first year with Shoreland back in 2017.

"It feels really good," Hagedorn said about the first win of the season. "We bent a little at the end of the first half and let them score, but overall we played very well as a team. The kids knew we had an opportunity, and they came through. The kids were phenomenal. After the game the student section ran over and celebrated with the team. It was pretty cool."

"Catholic Central is a bit younger, too, and we had more numbers than them."

Kayon ran for touchdowns of 5, 24 and 1 yards in the first quarter to give Shoreland a 21-0 lead, and he capped the night with a 53-yard jaunt to finish the scoring at 59-6.

The talented senior back that possesses rare size, speed and power followed up last week's 150-yard performance with 232 yards. He is Kenosha County's second-leading rusher behind St. Joseph senior Jayden Gordon, who has 524 yards through two games after Friday night's 344-yard performance.

"We worked on getting him to the edge and sealing things off," Hagedorn said of Kayon. "The coaches did a great job."

Hunter Rouse added 65 yard rushing, and Dylan Scott racked up 52 yards on three carries.

Barajas caught two passes for 58 yards.

Quarterback Mason Sittig threw for 73 yards and an interception.

ST. JOSEPH 34, RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 12: Just when you thought Joseph Kayon had the county's biggest individual performance, enter Jayden Gordon.

One week after effortlessly racking up 181 yards and four touchdowns in a big win, Gordon doubled his pleasure Friday night.

The senior running back went absolutely bananas with a career-high 344 yards on only 24 carries, and at least for one week he will most likely be leading the state in rushing with 524 yards in two games.

Gordon dashed his way to the end zone four times, with touchdowns of 22, 43, 60 and 73 yards.

His first two scores gave the Lancers a 13-0 lead at the half, but St. Cat's answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Eddie Vinson to Lamont Hamilton to cut the lead to 13-6 with 5 minutes to play in the third quarter.

then, quarterback Eric Kenesie pushed the St. Joe's lead to 20-6 late in the third before Gordon saved his best for last.

In the fourth quarter, when running backs are supposed to be a little tired, Gordon bolted for scores of 60 yards at the 9:38 mark and 73 yards at the 3:39 mark to put an emphatic exclamation point on the win.

St. Joseph is now 2-0.

"We are very proud of our team's effort tonight against a very good St. Cat's team," St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo said. "Defensively, we made our stops in important situations when we needed to, and offensively we ran the ball very well. St Cat's is a very explosive team, so we had to contain a lot of great athletes all night. In the end, we did what we needed to when it mattered the most."

"Jayden Gordon had a special night tonight. He's just an incredible talent. Our O-line blocked well for Jayden, and Jayden showed why he is so special in those big moments. Overall, we couldn't be more proud of our guys."

Kenesie ran for 47 yards and passed for 42, all of which went to Jamire Davis, who totaled two catches.

St. Cat's was only outgained, 440-386, thanks to 235 rushing yards and 151 passing yards. However, 15 penalties cost the Angels 100 yards. St. Joseph committed only eight penalties.

Damarion Holder ran for 87 yards to lead St. Cat's.

Vinson threw for 151 yards on 9-for-18 passing and ran for 79 yards on nine carries.

WILMOT 34, MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 18: