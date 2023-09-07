It's one of those weeks where it seems like every football player in the city of Kenosha will be playing against each other.

Some buddies since Day One, others maybe not so good of friends for years.

But one thing's for sure - these kids are going to know each other.

After three weeks of the high school football season, we've learned that St. Joseph is currently unstoppable, Westosha Central has about as explosive an offense as you will see in the state, and Indian Trail has plenty of potential for a big year.

This weekend, however, is about city rivalries.

Kenosha Tremper-Indian Trail and St. Joe's-Christian Life are featured, and that means plenty of good blood, bad blood and everything in between.

Plenty of friends and neighbors will be battling against each other, and that makes for some epic entertainment.

Without further adieu, here are this weekend's games:

Friday

Indian Trail (2-1) at Tremper (0-3), 7 p.m.

LJ Dagen is tearing it up by both land and air, and the Hawks' defense was dominant in last week's 28-0 shutout of Racine Park.

The Trojans are averaging 11.3 points per game, so the matchup doesn't look great for Tremper.

But quarterback Mason Prozanski and the Tremper offense showed some life and plenty of fight in last week's 44-27 loss at Racine Horlick. It was a very difficult run game to stop, but the Trojans just kept coming back and wouldn't quit.

Dagen, who is averaging well over 200 yards per game of total offense, is dominant this fall so far, and he will be the Trojans' biggest challenge.

Maybe the home crowd can help new Tremper coach Ryan Anderson pick up his first win.

St. Joseph (3-0) at Christian Life (1-2), Jaskwhich Stadium (Indian Trail High School), 7 p.m.

It's a classic case of David vs. Goliath Friday night under the lights.

The Eagles just played Saturday afternoon, so their week of preparation is one day shorter, but first-year head coach Bob Johnson is riding high after his first varsity victory, 42-35. And he's not intimidated at all that the Lancers are the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Division 6.

"(St. Joe's head coach Matt) Rizzo and I are good buddies," Johnson said Thursday morning. "He and I almost coached together a few years back. He was recruiting me. I almost pulled the trigger, but ended up staying."

"We're hoping we can put up a good game against St. Joe's. We suffered a potential setback with a key lineman. That will pose a big problem for a light roster. But I've been doing this awhile. I'll figure it out."

As for the Lancers, it's been the Jayden Gordon show for three straight weeks. He ran for 189, 334 and 202 yards in the last three games, respectively, and currently leads the state of Wisconsin in rushing with 727 yards, 36 ahead of the next guy, and is second with 10 rushing touchdowns.