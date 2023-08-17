Thursday night's clash between St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran had all the pomp and circumstance one would expect from the opening night of high school football.

It was at a neutral site, Bradford High School.

It was purposely picked to be the only game on a Thursday night, so the teams could have a night all to themselves. All the other Kenosha County games were Friday night.

And it was a rivalry game for the historic Lighthouse Trophy, something that dates back to the late 1990s between the Lancers and Pacers.

It had the big stage feel of Friday Night Lights - on a Thursday - and the cool breezes and brisk temperatures in the 60s conjured up a football-like fall feeling.

St. Joseph senior running back Jayden Gordon used the perfect atmosphere as his personal playground.

One year after being one of the top running backs in the state of Wisconsin, Gordon looked like a man on a mission with four touchdowns as the Lancers rolled to a 35-0 victory over Shoreland in the opening game of the 2023 season.