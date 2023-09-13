The "Road" Devils are finally in the Southeast Conference win column.
Bradford traveled to Racine Horlick Tuesday night and swept the Rebels thanks to a balanced effort all around.
Bradford improved to 1-2 in the SEC and 5-11 overall. The Red Devils
The Bradford Girls Volleyball Team posted a 3-0 victory at Racine Horlick Tuesday night. Freshman setter Monse Hernandez logged 15 assists, freshmen libero Madi Strelow added 12 digs and junior outside hitters Savannah Kloehn and Jazai Lopez each registered 5 kills.
Said Coach Jessica Hegewald: "We have done a lot of our scoring through the middle, but tonight Savannah and Jazai and all of our pin hitters really took control. Good approaches, good swings, and many good results. We want to have a balanced attack and tonight's game was a nice step forward for our players on the outside".