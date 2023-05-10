Max Strash is much more than just an extremely cool name.

He can play some baseball, whether it's pitching or hitting.

In fact, Strash only needed 86 pitches Wednesday to helped Bradford knock off rival Indian Trail, 4-2, in pivotal Southeast Conference battle.

Plus, Strash was 3-for-3 at the plate.

Bradford improved to 12-7 overall and 10-5 in the SEC with the victory. The Red Devils sit in third place behind Franklin and Oak Creek.

"AJ Oliver, Jackson LaBuda, and Max Strash led the Red Devils offensively against the Indian Trail Hawks," Bradford head coach Matt LaBuda said.

Oliver led the way offensively, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Indian Trail travels to Bradford for game two of the series at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

TREMPER 12, RACINE PARK 0: On Wednesday night at Horlick Athletic Field in Racine, the Trojans took a 2-0 lead after one inning and a 5-0 lead after three innings and cruised to a Southeast Conference victory.

Tremper is now 10-6 and 9-5 in the SEC.

Senior pitcher Jack DeRousse made his first start of the season on the mound, and it was nothing short of dynamite.

DeRousse struck out 10 batters in six innings in an impressive two-hitter.

He only walked two Panthers.