The battle of Kenosha went to the new school Tuesday night.

A Southeast Conference rivalry was renewed between Indian Trail and Tremper, but the Hawks made quick work of the Trojans.

The visiting Hawks were in control from the start at Tremper High School and cruised to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-18.

No other information was available by press time.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: