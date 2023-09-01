Buoyed by doubles domination, the Tremper girls tennis team rolled over its city rival Thursday night.

The teams of Leah Weisinger and Teagan Rowlands, Matilda Petkus and Audrey Marschel and Caroline Murphy and Giana Stiles made quick work of their foes, combining to only allow 8 points total amongst their three matches.

Tremper coach Kattie Castineyra was more than pleased with the Trojans' efforts.

"As our first home conference meet of the season, I am thrilled with our 5-2 win against our cross-town rival, Indian Trail. Win, or lose, the girls played their hearts out today; I am a proud coach today!

Leah and Teagan dominated as our first doubles team. Leah had consistent and strong first serves with two aces during the match. Teagan had consistent, deep ground strokes that opened up opportunities for Leah to poach at the net. These girls are a fantastic team to watch play together!

#2 DOUBLES- Matilda and Audrey played aggressive today as our 2nd doubles team. Matilda's net play was exciting to see with many poaches that were game winning shots. Audrey had consistent ground strokes at the baseline, which gave them some nice rallys.

