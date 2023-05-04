PADDOCK LAKE - The secret is officially no more.

Meghan Lampos has arrived, ladies and gentlemen.

And she's bringing the Central softball team with her.

The super sophomore needed eight innings to strike out 15 Elkhorn batters Thursday night, but she didn't allow a run, walked four and only gave up three hits in a eight-inning, 1-0 victory.

Allie Loucas' double in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Emma Smith with the only run of the game, as Lampos edged Elkhorn's Lauren Trottier pitcher in a classic duel.

Lampos allowed only three hits while striking out 19 batters. But Trottier was just as solid, allowing only one run on six hits and striking out six.

Each team had a chance to score a run before the decisive eighth.

In the sixth, the Elks loaded the bases with two outs before Lampos issued three walks. But she was able to get a strikeout to end the threat.

They also had a small rally in the eighth.

Marlee Wester singled to lead off the inning and Mylee Calvillo walked with one out. However, an infield pop up and the strike out ended the threat.

The Falcons also threatened in the sixth. With one out, Sam Erber doubled and Alex McKinney was walked intentionally. Then, two difficult over-the-shoulder catches by Abbey Remington ended the threat.

The bottom of the eighth started with a walk to Emma Smith. After Lampos moved her to second, Erber was intentionally walked. Loucas lined a 1-1 pitch to right and plated Smith with the only run. "It was another classic SLC game; lots of defense and pitching and one run making up the difference. We've had a few of these games this season. It was nice to be on the winning side this time. Meghan was great in the circle. She pounded the zone and kept her composure in the critical moments." (co-head coach Tom Lampe). With the win, the Falcons improved to 6-2 in the SLC and 8-3 overall. They return to action tomorrow when they travel to Elkhorn for a rematch.