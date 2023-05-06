NEW BERLIN - History was made Saturday in New Berlin at the Mike Dillett Memorial Tournament.

And a milestone was the icing on the cake.

David Naylor notched his 150th win as Bradford's girls soccer coach, and the Red Devils left New Berlin West High School with their first-ever tournament championship.

"It was a huge honor for my 150th win to come coaching this team," Naylor said Saturday night. "The girls this year are feisty, they work hard, and really play for each other. When we go down we never play like we are out of it. We keep going."

"I'm truly blessed to coach this group of amazing young ladies. They show every day how much the team means and every player genuinely cares about the team first. It’s been such an amazing experience so far. And that chemistry is showing up on the field."

Furthermore, Bradford has yet to lose a match this season (11-0, 4-0 Southeast Conference).