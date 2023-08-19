KANSASVILLE - The Westosha Central girls golf team picked up right where they left off last year.

The two-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champions are looking even better this fall, already capturing two tournament championships against some of the top competition in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, the Falcons fired a blistering score of 297 at the Brighton Dale Links for a runaway first place finish, finishing 81 strokes ahead of second-place Whitefish Bay.

Kylie Walker continued her torrid pace on her home course, shooting a 4-under 68 on the Brighton Dale White Course. This came on the heels of Monday's tournament in Menomonee Falls, where she fired an unbelievable 3-under 67 to lead the Falcons to another victory.

"The Westosha Central Falcons are off to a great start," first-year coach and Kenosha County golf staple Mark Olsen. "They dominated once again on the course. The Falcons placed all five of their golfers in the top eight of the 40-player field."

Not far behind Kylie Thursday was her twin sister, Katelyn, who added a 71 to solidify the victory.

Fellow senior Chloe Brown was fourth overall with a 77, freshman Camille DeLost was sixth with an 81, and junior Emily Mallace took eighth with an 86.

On Monday in Menomonee Falls, Central fired a 301 to win the large, stacked tournament. Waunakee and Divine Savior Holy Angels weren't far behind with 310 each.

After Kylie Walker's medalist score of 67, Katelyn Walker was tied for eighth with a 75.

Girls tennis

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 4, WAUWATOSA EAST 3: The Falcons picked up a close victory over host East Tuesday thanks to balanced play in both singles and doubles.

Lauren Werlinger at No. 1 singles and Jaden Gussis at No. 4

Singles:

No. 1 - Lauren Werlinger, Westosha Central def. Clare Kasdorf, Wauwatosa East, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Kyla Albertz, Wauwatosa East def. Ella Alcalde, Westosha Central, 6-2 , 2-6 , 13-11 ;

No. 3 - Autumn Morn, Wauwatosa East def. Ava Philips, Westosha Central, 4-6 , 6-2 , 10-7 ;

No. 4 - Jaden Gussis, Westosha Central def. Isabelle Erickson, Wauwatosa East, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Gianna Mandli, Westosha Central - Miah Wong, Westosha Central def. Kate Charlson, Wauwatosa East - Mia Riofrio, Wauwatosa East, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Mary Kinzler, Westosha Central - Ava Aschenbrener, Westosha Central def. Parker Beane, Wauwatosa East - Emma Terhune, Wauwatosa East, 4-6 , 6-2 , 10-4 ;

No. 3 - Izzy Sholty, Wauwatosa East - Mela Luchini, Wauwatosa East def. Elizabeth Schoen, Westosha Central - Imagin Melrose, Westosha Central, 3-6 , 6-3 , 10-7 ;