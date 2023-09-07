The battle of western Kenosha County tennis was easily won by the Falcons Thursday night.

The Central girls knocked off Wilmot, 7-0, thanks to domination across the board in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet.

All Westosha flights won in straight sets, including the singles players Miah Wong (No. 1 singles), Lauren Werlinger, Ava Philips and Jaden Gussis.

In doubles, the No. 1 Central team of Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde beat Megan Greenhill and Emily Rung, 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 2 squad of Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener knocked off Johana Neumann and Lesley Velasquez, 6-0, 6-0.

At 3 doubles, Elizabeth Schoen and Imagin Melrose beat Emma McMillan and Leah Dinelli, 6-0, 6-0.