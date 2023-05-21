SALEM - Salem Grade School was rocking Saturday morning and afternoon.

This particular tournament had a big-fight feel.

The biggest, baddest squad in the state of Wisconsin was in town, Kaukauna, the Galloping Ghosts, and most importantly the standard of excellence since 2021.

All they've done in that time is capture two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championships and begin this season undefeated.

That streak of perfection — 71 straight victories, a new record — was actually in jeopardy Saturday against Bradford.

The Red Devils took a 2-2 lead into the seventh inning against nearly unhittable Cam Meredith, but a costly error sent home the winning run for the Ghosts.

"We played toe-to-toe with the two-time defending state champion and didn't flinch," Bradford head coach John Ruffolo said. "We came out with hot bats, but we didn't sustain the success at the plate. It was a great game for our team to be a part of, but we all felt that we let an opportunity to beat the #1 ranked team in the state get away."

Bradford jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Aubrey Strelow singled to lead off the game. Courtesy runner Robin Loewen advanced to second on a throwing error. With two outs, Angela Parker and Lauren Jeanblanc delivered RBI singles.

Kaukauna answer with runs in the first and the second to tie the game 2-2. The score remained tied until the seventh.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Kaukauna's Paige Miller reached on a bunt single. Miller took off on a steal when Kally Meredith hit a slow roller to third. The throw to first base got away, and Miller beat the throw to the plate to end the game 3-2.

Roughly 30 to 45 minutes after the devastating loss, Bradford had to face Kenosha County rival Westosha Central, and the rested Falcons were ready.

Central scored two in the first and third, and four in the fifth to run away with a 10-3 victory.

Later in the day, Westosha was blanked by Kaukauna, 5-0.

"This is year eight or nine playing them," Westosha coach Tom Lampe said. "Their coach has been telling me about this group for a few years. They're big, they're fast, and they're strong."

"We've beat them a couple times, but now they have the better hand. They're all bigger than me, I'm like 'Holy Moses!' We're such a young team in terms of varsity experience. Wilmot softball beat us twice for the first time I've been here, and that was the low point of the season.