Kenosha Indian Trail welcomed five teams to the city's west side Aug. 24 for what was the most competitive boys volleyball invite to this point of the young season.

Teams at the invite included state-ranked No. 4 Appleton North, No. 9 Franklin and No. 10 Kimberly, along with honorable mention squads Wilmot, Indian Trail and Kaukauna.

"In essence, all six of these teams are ranked in the Top 20 of the state, and it showed," said Indian Trail head coach Brian Sharkey. "For our first go-round against some of these powerhouses, we did really well and are looking forward to a great season."

Trail and Wilmot each went 1-2 on the day, with both teams knocking off Kaukauna.

Appleton North and Kimberly both beat Indian Trail and Wilmot, but the Hawks fared slightly better than Wilmot against Kimberly, while the Panthers gave Appleton North a run for its money.

Wilmot took the state tournament hopeful Appleton squad to the limit before falling 25-21, 25-23.

Against Kimberly, Trail hung tough but lost, 25-19, 25-16.

All-Tournament team selections as voted on by the coaches are: Jardon Ciriaks (Sr., OH, App. North), Ben Dankert (Sr. RSH, ITA), Dane Turner (Sr. OH, Wilmot), Parker Fraser (Sr., S, Franklin), Jack Van Epern (Sr., OH, Kaukauna) and Brady Koester (Sr., RSH, Kimberly).

Dankert finished the day with 14 kills and four blocks for Indian Trail.

Sophomore setter Mason Fiene tallied 36 assists and three services aces. Senior middle blocker Max Binder had three blocks on the night.

The Hawks will host Burlington in a non-conference match on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Tuesday

Boys soccer

ST. JOSEPH 9, EASTBROOK ACADEMY 1: Junior Peter Visconti and Sophomore Andres Gamez picked up where they left off last week against Horlick with both notching four goals.

Visconti notched a first half hat trick and his fourth in the second half. Gamez found the opening goal and notched a second half hat trick himself. Senior Joey Bilotti was able to get his first goal of the year.

"This game was a great opportunity to move players into roles and help them build confidence in our scheme," St. Joe's coach Nick Anderson said. "We have some strong leaders on this team in all three phases of the attack. Visconti, Bilotti and sophomore defender Jack Zematis really pace this group and they are supported by a really strong group around them."

CHRISTIAN LIFE 4, CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 4: A 2-2 halftime tie couldn't avoid a final knotting Tuesday night.

After Cudahy opened the scoring in the first minute, Christian Life's Jeremiah Bustamante scored on a nice assist by Kevin Krass to tie the game at 1-1.

Cudahy countered a few minutes later, and the Eagles' Ethan Tolbar returned the favor with a penalty kick that tickled the twine in the back of the net before the half.

In the 2nd half 60th min, on a corner kick Cudahy was unable to clear the ball and pressure applied by Paul Benjamin lead to an own goal. Cudahy than was awarded a PK for a handball in the box, which they scored on. They than jumped out with a goal in the 73rd minute. IN the 76 minute Kevin Krass was fouled just outside the box, which he was able to take the free kick and bend past the wall to the near post upper 90.

Bradley Palmer , and Paul Benjamin played great in the midfield all game.

Blake Gilboe had 8 saves in goal.