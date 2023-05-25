Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Could it be the year of the Red Devils?

With the competition in this corner of the state at a very high level, it won't be easy to make it to the state tournament.

But Bradford has all of the ingredients to get it done.

And the Red Devils are now two wins away from accomplishing that very feat.

On Thursday night at Bullen Middle School, the Red Devils slayed Franklin, 9-3, in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.

The win means Bradford will host Muskego, which beat Indian Trail Tuesday in a WIAA D1 sectional semifinal.

"We played a very inspired game tonight, with everyone seeing major time on the field. Our passing was crisp, and we shot when we had opportunities.

The team ended conference with a 7-0 record."