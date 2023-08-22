Look out, area girls volleyball fans.

They're going to have to change the name of Indian Trail matches to "Ray Day" if Tuesday night's performance happens again.

That's because sisters Alyssa and Ashley Ray started off the season by leading the Hawks in four of five major categories during a clean sweep of city nonconference foe St. Joseph. Indian Trail swept the Lancers in all three levels, including a 25-11, 25-10, 25-20 domination at the varsity level.

"Alyssa is a senior and Ashley is a freshmen, they are a very special pair and will be two to watch all season," Indian Trail head coach Ashley Kuehl said. "Senior Mady Fiene had a great start to the season with 9 kills and will be a player to watch along with senior libero Brenna Comerford."

"Jamie Isome is another big part of our offense and is a very powerful hitter for the team. We had a great start to the season tonight and will be at Hartford Saturday."

Alyssa Ray paced the club with 34 assists, and she and her sister Ashley tied with five aces apiece.

Ashley Ray led the team with 11 kills and 13 digs. Natalie Waldschmit added two blocks.

Girls golf

LADY FALCONS WIN AGAIN: Just when you thought the Westosha Central girls golf team couldn't get any better, they bested themselves Tuesday.

Only five days after shooting a remarkable 297 as a team last Thursday, Central totaled a 295 at the Mukwonago Invite at Morningstar Golf Club thanks to more stellar play from the Walker twins, Kylie and Katelyn, along with plenty of team depth. It was a full 17 strokes ahead of Divine Savior Holy Angels for first place.

Like they've been doing all season, Chloe Brown and Camille DeLost have been shining in the No. 3 and 4 spots, positions sometime forgotten since the top four scores are the only ones counted toward actual scores.

"Once again Kylie and Katelyn Walker led the way, but as always the key to the team's success are the strong performances of Chloe Brown and Camille DeLost in the #3 & #4 spots," Westosha Central head coach Mark Olsen said. "This is where the Falcons separate themselves from the other strong teams in the state. Emily Mallace the #5 player is coming on strong, as well as shooting 86 for the second straight event."

Katelyn was the medalist with a 68, and Katelyn was right behind with a 69.

Camille DeLost and Chloe Brown tied for 9th place with a 79 each.

The Falcons look to make more history at Evergreen Golf Club Thursday when they take on Elkhorn in a Southern Lakes Conference. Tee times are set as early as 8:30 a.m.

Girls tennis

BRADFORD 4, ST. JOSEPH 3: On Tuesday night at Bullen Middle School, the host Red Devils needed every bit of their doubles to pull off a tight victory in nonconference, crosstown rival action.

The No. 1 doubles team of Nina Lall and Ella Krauter set the doubles tone by winning in straight sets. At 2 doubles, Sydnee Quinn and Josephine Redig also won in straight sets, and the the No. 3 doubles team of Elizabeth Jones and Alexa Szela needed three sets but showed plenty of fight in a 5-7, 7-4, 10-7 decision.

In singles flights, Bella Rizzo (1 singles), Lauren Lalmieri (2 singles) and Lilly Lanhardt (4 singles) all came away with big victories.

St. Joseph's lone win was from Ella Silenzi at 3 singles. They didn't have as much luck at doubles.

The Red Devils will host Oak Creek Tuesday at Bradford High School.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Falcon girls are off to a hot start this fall, and they showed it one more time Tuesday at Beloit Memorial High School.

Playing in nonconference action against a Division 1 school, it was a piece of cake for all seven flights.

The closest matchup was a victory at 1 doubles by Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde, who won in straight sets over Beloit's Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton, 6-2, 6-4.

All six other flights saw not a single Purple Knight scoring more than 2 points. Straight-set singles victories came from No. 1 Miah Wong, No. 2 Lauren Werlinger, No. 3 Ava Philips and No. 4 Jaden Gussis.

At doubles, Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde, Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener and Elizabeth Schoen all picked up two-set victories in a cakewalk outing.

The Falcons travel to Waterford Union High School Thursday to open Southern Lakes Conference dual play against the Wolverines.

Boys soccer

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 8, ANTIOCH, ILL. 0: The host Falcons had a chance to clear the benches Tuesday night in a rout, and coaches Jon Kao and Vlatko Minic liked what they saw.

Rex Longrie and Leo Covelli each scored two goals, and Odyn Peterson, Kade Edwards and Vuk Minic also added goals.

Jacob Ludwig, Edwards, Petar Minic, Peterson, Evan Close and Vuk Minic all added assists.

Marcos Lowe was credited with an own goal as well.

Westosha goalie Michael Webers pitched in two saves, and Parker Haubrich added one save.

"A good way to start the regular season," Kao said. "We were able to explore our depth and see contributions from the entire team. Our veterans performed as expected, and even our rookies made significant noise tonight."

Vlatko Minic liked the way his team bounced back from a slow start.

"It took us a bit to find our rhythm, but once we did we were able to move the ball and dominate possession," Coach Minic said. "I look forward to what we can do against the rest of our schedule."

ST. JOSEPH 2, RACINE HORLICK 2: The Lancers hung tough with a much larger, Division 1 team Tuesday night, and coach Nick Anderson was glowing after the match.

"The season opened up with a fantastic night of soccer," Anderson said. "It was a heck of start to the season, and the boys worked hard. Horlick is a well-coached team full of athletes, and we were able to compete. I was extremely impressed by where we are as a team as a whole, and I'm looking forward to seeing where we are in October."

Anderson said the game was back and forth the first 35 minutes before Horlick beat a defender on the end line and slotted a perfect ball across the box and finished their first goal to take the 1-0 lead. But the Lancers answered two minutes later after drawing a foul 40 yards out. St. Joseph played a driven ball in which sophomore Andres Games got behind the defense and played a nice finish to the tie things up at 1-1.

Later, the Lancers slotted Peter Visconti, who got behind the defense and was able to smash the 2-1 lead in the 60th minute. Horlick kept up their relentless offense and created countless opportunities, and the Rebels finally tied the score with only a minute to go in the match. It was an errant handball that Horlick placed nicely in the corner, according to Anderson.