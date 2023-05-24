SOMERS - Much like they've done all season, the Shoreland Lutheran girls soccer team outshined its opponent Wednesday night in a battle of Kenosha County private schools.

The visiting St. Joseph Lancers really had no idea how to stop the Carter sisters - Kaylee and Kalyssa, and the Pacers rolled to an 8-0 victory.

Shoreland is now sitting pretty in the Metro Classic Conference standings, while the Lancers continue their solid play (12-5-1).

The Lancers dropped to 6-9-2.

It was all Carter sisters, all the time.

Kaylee scored twice, and Kalyssa added a tally to give Shoreland a 3-0 lead.

In the second half, it was more of the same.

Julia Heathcock and Kalyssa Carter handled the other scoring, including two from Heathcock and one from Kalyssa Carter.

"Kalyaa had four goals and an assist, giving her 45 goals on the season," Shoreland coach Matthew Grow said.

The Pacers move on to play against Racine St. Catherine's June 1.