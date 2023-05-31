"The Falcons did what they have been doing all year - staying mentally tough and finishing strong," Westosha coach Mark Olsen said. "As usual we were led by Dylan Bruni who finished with a 77. From that point it was very balanced scoring. With Evan Pelli shooting 82 and Connor L'Esperance and Matthew Martin finishing with 83's. The Falcons 5th player, Bennett Gatto, had 89. The greens superintendent, Jim Wallace had the White Course in superb shape for the event and as usual Brighton Dale proved to be a strong test for the high school golfers. Muskego went out early and posted a 329 and that was the score that Westosha Central had to beat in order to move on. Every one of the Falcons put the ball in the fairway on #18 and hit the green to seal the deal. I've watched many teams over the years in that position fail to get the job done. To say the least, I am very proud of this group.