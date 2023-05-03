While the Indian Trail girls track and field team ran away with the Kenosha County Invite title Tuesday night at Tremper High School, to no surprise, the Central boys were in a dogfight.

It helps to have a big dog the size of powerful senior Mason McNeill on your side.

McNeill broke his own school record in the shot put, and the Falcons staved off tough competition from Indian Trail and Bradford to score 146 and win the boys side of the event, which featured eight of nine Kenosha County high schools - with Reuther the only one missing.