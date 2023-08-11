Wisconsin's open records law states government custodians must respond to a records request "as soon as practicable and without delay."

However, advocates for government transparency- Bill Leuders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and Tom Kamenick, president of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, say accessing records in Wisconsin in a timely manner is a "huge problem."

Leuders said the "fundamental problem" is that Wisconsin's open records law doesn't provide a finite deadline on when custodians need to respond to a request.

"What does that mean? Does that mean five days? Does that mean five months? There's never been any clarity in the law," Leuders said.

Because of this, Leuders said custodians have recently began to take a long time to respond to records requests. He said there haven't been any changes in the law or in court decisions, but it's just something custodian's started to do.

"Custodians are saying, 'we're getting more records requests than we've ever gotten and we don't have the staff to deal with these things more promptly … that's why it's taking a year and a half to get you the records you requested' so by the time you get them, you no longer have any interest in them," Leuders said.

Leuders said his pushback on that response is that they need to allocate more resources.

However, Kamenick said if custodians want to delay a records request there's "little we can do about it."

"You can bluster and threaten to sue or you can actually file a lawsuit, but once you sue they could just turn the records over right away and it goes away," Kamenick said.

Kamenick said District Attorneys also very rarely even prosecute against a delay in records requests.

"We get some variation of, 'we've got real crimes that we're trying to prosecute here and it's just not where our priorities are,'" Kamenick said.

Because of this, Kamenick said government custodians are either "intentionally" or "in the back of their minds" know that they're unlikely to get sued or be prosecuted for any of these violations and don't feel motivated to produce the records in a timely manner.

"There just isn't much of an incentive to follow the law strictly or act quickly on these things," Kamenick said.

Leuders said the Wisconsin open records law states providing people with record requests is "declared to be an essential function of a representative government and an integral part of the routine duties of officers and employees whose responsibility it is to provide such information."

"Basically the law is saying giving people records when they ask for them is one of the most important parts of their job and they need to treat it as such," Leuders said.

"It's a core body of government- being able to access records, so why is it treated as an after-thought? It should be something that's given high priority," Kamenick said.

Leuders said if staffing is the main problem, then government officials need to find a way to get more staff.

Kamenick also suggested altering the law to establish deadlines so records can be produced in a timely manner.

"It matters for a lot of local people who are trying to research problems in their local community, but it also matters for the media. How do they report in a timely manner when you can't get the information that you need from government agencies to file a report on this?" Kamenick said.

In Kenosha, their clerk of courts website reads: "Our goal is to service the community by providing friendly and efficient services and equal to all users."

There is a $5 search fee in Kenosha when looking at civil, criminal traffic, family, habitual traffic offender, inmate prisoner, juvenile injunction, misdemeanors, ordinance violations, paternity post judgement, restraining orders, small claims and traffic forfeiture records.

To inspect records, JoEllen Storz, Kenosha County Register of Deeds, said there's a fee "depending on which records."

She said there's no charge to view certain records in her office, however, if someone chooses to view them online there's a "statutory fee of $2 for the first page and $1 for each additional page" of the downloaded document.

Kamenick proposed implementing a law that states custodians can only charge a fee if they meet their deadline.

"You have to have a ready and inexpensive access to records. It's a huge priority," Kamenick said.