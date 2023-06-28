Instead of birthday presents for the past four-years, 10-year-old Hunter Parker has been accepting donations of stuffed animals to donate to children in "scary or unfortunate situations."

This year, he had a goal to double the amount of stuffed animals he collected from last year- which was 511. At the end of the collection period, he had raised 1,150 to give to the police department, fire department and ambulances who will distribute them to children in need.

"I started (the drive) because there's a kid whose house burned down and he lost his favorite stuffed animal," Hunter said.

Hunter's parents, Melissa and Michael spent days searching online to find the child the same stuffed animal that he had lost and eventually found it.

When Hunter couldn't have a birthday party due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided it was the perfect time to start the drive.

"We were walking out of the door and he was like, 'hey mom I want to do this,' and I was just like, 'oh, okay- I'll figure something out.' I didn't know what to do but we just ran with it," Melissa said.

From there, Melissa said the planning for the annual drive has varied every year. This year, they started an Amazon wish list, opened a PO box and local businesses asked to keep a donation box.

Hunter said he only expected there to be one or two stuffed animals sent to their PO box, but to his surprise they were getting "like a hundred stuffed animals a day."

"I was about to faint," he said.

They accepted donations for around six weeks between April 26 and June 4. Normally their collection period is much shorter, but in hopes to achieve Hunter's goal of doubling the donations- they left it opened longer.

In terms of next year, Hunter is currently unsure what his goal should be. He said he'll potentially set a goal for 1,500 or for 300 to "go back in time" to the amount he raised his second year.

"Maybe I'll double it," he said.

He said he'll be doing the stuffed animal drive again to celebrate his 11th birthday.

"It (the drive) makes me feel good and I know it's the right thing to do," Hunter said.

After they receive all of the donations, the Parker family has made it a habit to take a photo of Hunter surrounded by all of the stuffed animals he collects.

The first year Hunter took a photo on his bed with the 111 stuffed animals, the second he moved to his parents bed surrounded by 309 and the third year on the floor of his grandma's house with 511. This year, after collecting double what they had last year, they weren't sure where they would be able to take the photo until Hunter's dad, Michael, thought of a solution.

"Dad came up with putting plastic all over the grass so they (the stuffed animals) didn't get dirty," Melissa said. "Every year we have a little get-together to celebrate. Everybody was grabbing a box and spreading them all out."

Despite having a much larger photo location, they still didn't have all of the stuffed animals featured in the picture. Melissa said 400 weren't in it.

"It's all thanks to my mom that this happened," Hunter said. "If it was just me this would've never happened and without any help this wouldn't have worked."