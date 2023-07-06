Instead of birthday presents for the past four-years, 10-year-old Hunter Peterson has been accepting donations of stuffed animals to give to children in “scary or unfortunate situations.”

This year, he had a goal to double the amount of stuffed animals he collected from last year- which was 511. At the end of the collection period, he had raised 1,150 animals to give to the police department, fire department and ambulances who will distribute them to children in need.

“I started (the drive) because there’s a kid whose house burned down and he lost his favorite stuffed animal,” Hunter said.

“We were walking out of the door and he was like, ‘hey mom I want to do this,’ and I was just like, ‘oh, okay- I’ll figure something out.’ I didn’t know what to do but we just ran with it,” his mother, Melissa said.

When Hunter couldn’t have a birthday party due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided it was the perfect time to start the drive.

From there, Melissa said planning for the annual drive has varied every year. This year, they started an Amazon wish list, opened a PO box, local businesses asked to keep a donation boxes and they started calling the drive: Hunter Lee Hero’s.

Hunter said he only expected there to be one or two stuffed animals sent to their PO box, but to his surprise they were getting “like a hundred stuffed animals a day” for the beginning of the collection period.

“I was about to faint,” he said.

They accepted donations for around six weeks between April 26 and June 4. Normally their collection period is much shorter, but in hopes to achieve Hunter’s goal of doubling the donations- they left it opened longer.

In terms of next year, Hunter is currently unsure what his goal should be. He said he’ll potentially set a goal for 1,500 or for 300 to “go back in time” to the amount he raised his second year.

“Maybe I’ll double it again,” he said.

He said he’ll be doing the stuffed animal drive again next year to celebrate his 11th birthday.

“It (the drive) makes me feel good and I know it’s the right thing to do,” Hunter said.

After they receive all of the donations, the Peterson family has made it a habit to take a photo of Hunter surrounded by all of the stuffed animals he collects.

The first year the drive was held, Hunter had raised 111 stuffed animals and took a photo on his bed. The number grew to 309 the following year where he migrated to his parents larger bed for the photo. The third year of the drive, he raised 511 stuffed animals and had to move to the floor of his grandmother’s house. When they collected double of what they had last year, they weren’t sure where they would be able to take the photo.

“Dad came up with putting plastic all over the grass so they (the stuffed animals) didn’t get dirty,” Melissa said. “Every year we have a little get-together to celebrate. Everybody was grabbing a box and spreading them all out.”

Despite having a much larger photo location, they still didn’t have all of the stuffed animals featured in the picture. Melissa said 400 weren’t in it.

“It’s all thanks to my mom that this happened,” Hunter said. “If it was just me this would’ve never happened and without any help this wouldn’t have worked.”