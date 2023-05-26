Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

James and Sally Hauke of Kenosha plan to mark their 65th wedding anniversary with a family get-together in July at their cottage up north near Minocqua.

James Hauke met Sally Cisler through friends at Lincoln Park tennis courts, and later again at a New Year's celebration at the Italian American Club, where their wedding reception was held.

They were married on May 17, 1958, at St. Mark's Church in Kenosha. They are life-long Kenosha residents.

They have five children: Jeffrey (Terri) Hauke of Kenosha; Lori (Tim) Prosser of Lawrenceville, Ga.; Dr. Cathy (Dr. Steve) Eggert, of Plymouth; Susan Grider of Plymouth; and John (Tami) Hauke of Franklin. They have 11 grandchildren.

Jim served in the Army from 1956 to 1958. James worked at the Kenosha News, retiring in 1998. He started as a paper boy when he was 12 years old and served in various positions before retiring as pressroom supervisor after 57 years.

Sally worked for the former N.S. Koos Co., at Huber Glass, and worked as a food demonstrator, retiring in 2005.

Jim is a member of the Ushers Club and Holy Name Society and Kenosha Sportfishing Club. Sally is a member of a Red Hat group and the Catholic Women's Club.

They have been members of St. Therese Parish for 57 years.

They enjoyed many years camping in their motor home. They have travele4d to Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Europe. They now enjoy their cottage near Minocqua.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Our Faith, a wonderful family and being tolerant of each other's faults.