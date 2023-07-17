Since elementary school, Ja'Mylin Ross, a 14-year-old Kenosha native, has drawn close to 800 comics including "all the doodles on the side of his homework" according to his mom, Christina Bess.

"When I was little I used to like reading picture books and I was really inspired by the artwork," Ross said. "So I wanted to try art myself."

When he was in elementary school, he said him and one of his friends would make comic books with stick figures. He said they would go around their class asking if their peers liked them.

"Most of the people in our school back then sure did (like their comcis)," Ross said.

Ross said he spends about half of any given day drawing comics after he finishes everything else that he needs to.

In sixth grade, Ross almost stopped doing comics altogether because he didn't think he was good at it.

"When I came back to it I had a little more progress made and as I kept drawing I got better and better as I got older," Ross said. "That's how I really started to like it. I really appreciate my art."

Bess said he has notebooks filled with pages and pages of comics.

"I have heard from a couple of his teachers, 'well he's a great student but he doodles a lot. He's always doodling,' and I'm like, 'oh yeah. That's my son alright,'" Bess said.

Bess said that Ja'mylin also likes to draw comics with his younger 12-year-old brother. She said he's a "big inspiration and encouragement to his younger brother." She said Ja'mylin is more laid back while _ is more energetic and calls him "flash or dash."

"It's always a good thing for me to glance over at them and see that they have something in common," Bess said. "It's a little bit of an age difference so he likes different things than him, so it's always good to see them connect the dots and have something in common since they're getting older."

Bess said she even occasionally colors in Ja'mylin and _'s comic drawings. She said she'll ask which ones they like and she'll color them in. She said she's "always inspired by his drawings."

"I look forward to him starting his freshman year and him bringing some spark to the artwork up there," Bess said.