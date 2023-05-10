God’s Kitchen of Kenosha and St. Anthony’s Church will be holding Jaxson’s Day this weekend, to celebrate and help raise tuition funds for an avid young volunteer and community member.

The free community event will be in the St. Anthony’s gym, 2223 51st St., from noon to 3 p.m. and offer free haircuts, a bounce hut, face painters and food. The event is to celebrate 10-year-old Jaxson Thomas, a regular God’s Kitchen volunteer.

The event came about when Autumn Thomas, Jaxson’s mother, asked God’s Kitchen founder Arnetta Griffin to sponsor her son’s Family Walk & Run at school. With tuition prices rising next fall, Thomas said she couldn’t afford to send him to school on her own, and was reaching out to people for support.

For Jaxson, who has ADHD and autism, the private school is important to his development, Thomas said, giving him confidence and self-regulation skills.

“There aren’t many schools like it in Kenosha,” Thomas said. “They make the child feel like they can do anything.”

When Griffin came back to Thomas later, she pitched the idea for Jaxson’s Day, taking Thomas by surprise.

“I said, ‘he already knows people love him,’” Thomas said. “She said it’s important we remind him and uplift him.”

Attendees can sponsor Jaxson’s walk and run, with any funds raised going to his tuition. Those interested in helping with the event can also volunteer or bring food by contacting Griffin via phone 262-997-7136 or via email at godskitchenofkenosha@gmail.com.

The event is similar to one Jaxson helped bring about last year for his friend Kataline Shope, who lost both her parents over the summer. Despite this event being for Jaxson, Thomas said he still asks if he can help out.

“I think the funny thing is Jaxson wants to volunteer at his own event,” Thomas said, laughing.

With the community coming together to help with raising tuition funds, Thomas said she felt blessed.

“They always say it takes a village,” Thomas said.