Jeffery Eugene Ferguson, 34, of Wisconsin, faces charges of probation and parole.
Jeffery Eugene Ferguson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha police continue to investigate multiple shootings after three people turned up at separate local hospitals with gunshot wounds late Tuesday.
A Kenosha eye doctor has been ranked in the top 175 ophthalmologists in the country.
The Kenosha Tap House, 125 56th St., held its soft opening Saturday bringing a self-pour bar to Downtown Kenosha.
Kenosha’s two popular city-operated swimming pools are in danger of not opening for the summer. There aren’t enough lifeguards.
Downtown Kenosha combination ax-throwing and craft-pouring venue Hold My Beer, 621 56th St., will open for a soft opening Thursday, June 15.