Jerry and Barb Elsen of Pleasant Prairie marked their 50th wedding anniversary on April 21.

Jerry and Barb met at Boy Blue ice cream store on Kenosha’s north side. Jerry lived across the street.

They have two sons Ryan and Eric. They have four grandchildren and another due in July.

Jerry worked for Outboard Marine Corporation/Marine Engineering for 32 years and retired as purchasing manager in 2013 from IEA.

Barb worked for several years as head cashier at Sentry Food Store then 21 years at Super Valu as a senior buyer, retiring in 2012.

After retiring, they lived in Surprise, Ariz., for four years before returning to Pleasant Prairie.

In their spare time they enjoy golfing, bowling, watching their granddaughters play volleyball and spending time with family.

Their keys to a successful marriage are putting each other first, laughter, compromise and most importantly love of family.