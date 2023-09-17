Braelon Allen seemed to be at peace Saturday afternoon inside the McClain Center at the end of what the junior running back for the University of Wisconsin football team described as a “rough week."

It began with Allen having heart-to-heart discussions with Badgers coach Luke Fickell, offensive coordinator Phil Longo and running backs coach Devon Spalding. Allen was seeking clarity about his role in the offense following a loss at Washington State, and just in case the coaches needed to hear it, he wanted to make sure everyone was aware he wants to do everything he can to help this team win games.

His status for a game against Georgia Southern was in doubt after he got dinged up in practice — Allen declined to go into specifics about the injury — and admitted it took a few plays into the game before he knew if he’d be able to continue.

A lackluster first-half performance — by Allen and the Badgers — didn’t do much to improve his mood. But the third quarter arrived, and so did Allen, waking up sleepy Camp Randall Stadium and his teammates in the process.

Good thing, too, because Wisconsin needed every ounce of that energy injection to avoid what would have been an embarrassing defeat and instead produce a 35-14 victory over the Eagles that maybe, just maybe, can give the Badgers something to build on heading into Big Ten Conference play.

Bottle up that game-turning third quarter by Allen and Co. and spread it over the course of an entire game, and this team can win a weak West Division. Continue the long stretches of lackluster play and it’s going to be a frustrating 2 1/2 months for Wisconsin.

What’s clear is that the Badgers need the version of Allen we saw in the second half Saturday.

“I always want to be my best for the team and regardless of if that’s in the first quarter, first play, or I don’t get going until the fourth quarter,” said Allen, who finished with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. “I always want to play my best regardless of how many opportunities I get. I’m glad we had a good win today. Obviously that’s the main goal.”

I was a little surprised at the reaction of some fans to the news that Allen had requested a sitdown with Fickell. Maybe people just stopped at the headline and didn’t dig deeper for important context, but a lot of responses basically can be summed in five words: Shut up and play better.

What I took from explanations from Fickell and Allen was that the latter wanted to get out in front of the situation before one loss turned into another one. Allen hates losing and was particularly salty after being limited to 32 yards in 13 touches — seven rushing attempts, six receptions — against Washington State. He could have pouted; he instead tried to have productive conversations with the people in charge.

Allen said there was “great communication” between himself, Fickell, Longo and Spalding.

“My thought that I brought to them was, do they have the confidence in me regardless of whether I’m 100% or not,” Allen said.

Their collective answer, according to Allen: A resounding yes.

Fickell in his postgame news conference praised Allen for being an “unselfish kid.” He’d talked earlier in the week about Tanner Mordecai being evaluated on how everybody plays around him and called quarterback a “multiplier position,” and I wondered aloud whether Allen falls in that same category.

He seemed to agree with that assessment.

“Whether it’s Braelon, whether it’s Chez (Mellusi), whether it’s that offensive line, it is a multiplier. It is an energy giver,” Fickell said. “We have to find and create some more ways to do that a little bit earlier.”

Ah yes, about that dismal first half. Allen finished it with four carries for 16 yards and two catches for 5 yards, not exactly the kind of workload — or production — he was hoping those discussions early in the week would generate.

Were there any further conversations about Allen’s role at halftime?

“Basically stayed quiet and trusted the adjustments they were making,” Allen said. “Chez (and I), we knew things were going to change in the second half. After our last few carries in the first half, we told coach Spalding we know it’s coming. We could feel things starting to get spread out a little bit, and I think a big part of that was Tanner throwing out of some run plays and keeping the defense honest and just trusting the adjustments at halftime.”

Georgia Southern took a 14-7 lead with a touchdown on its first possession of the third quarter, and a Wisconsin offense that had produced six punts and five three-and-outs in eight series needed a spark. Heck, the entire roster needed a spark.

Enter Allen. He opened the ensuing series with a 6-yard run, carrying a tackler and falling forward. It wasn’t great, but it was something positive. He gained 32 on the next play, juking Georgia Southern safety TJ Smith in open field to add a few more yards at the end of the play.

Allen was tackled on the sidelines but popped up immediately and sprinted to line up for the next play. He didn’t want to give the impression to Longo or Spalding that he needed a rest.

What Allen essentially provided was a caffeine rush to a fan base and team that was in need of a pick-me-up. Wisconsin officials didn’t have to turn up the volume in Camp Randall — too soon? — because Allen did it for them.

“It felt different,” Fickell said.

Even the members of Wisconsin’s defense, watching from the sidelines, hopped to their feet after Allen’s long run.

“Wisconsin is known for running the ball, so when you see a big running back running down the field, chugging for 20 yards, 25 yards, trucking, getting cuts and everything … it gets everybody going,” defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. said. “Each time you’re hearing 'First-and-10 Wisconsin,' that’s the slogan we’ve got to do. We hear that, it gets the crowd going, it gets us going, it gets the whole team going.”

Allen had eight carries for 78 yards while playing two series in the third quarter. Both ended with him scoring touchdowns, the 26th and 27th of his 27-game career.

“I think big plays, especially run plays, are contagious, especially when you stack them,” Mordecai said. “It builds momentum, it builds the continuity of our offense.”

Allen got up from his seat at the end of a 10-minute interview Saturday and said he needed to go find his car. There’d be no search for answers after this game. He already found those during a pivotal third quarter.