I was asked to give bold predictions heading into the 2023 season, and the challenge here is finding the happy zone between boring and bizarre.

I could end up looking foolish come December — or even earlier. You think that scares me? No way.

Think of these four topics I’ve chosen as value bets more than predictions you should take to the bank. You’d get pretty good odds on any of them, and yet none of them strikes me as impossible.

Mordecai will be named first-team All-Big Ten

How rare of a feat would this be for a Wisconsin quarterback?

Only nine Badgers have earned this honor in the program’s first 134 seasons. You’re not named first-team All-Big Ten as a quarterback if you spend most of the season handing off the ball to a running back.

But we’re entering a new era at Wisconsin. Phil Longo has brought the Air Raid offense to Madison and, even though he insists he plans to rely heavily on a running game led by running back Braelon Allen, there’s going to be more passing than we’re used to seeing around these parts.

Listen, I have no idea what kind of numbers to expect from Tanner Mordecai this season. But it’s not a stretch to say he’s going to be among the Big Ten leaders in all the major passing categories, presuming he stays healthy.

The formula for Mordecai being in the conversation for first-team All-Big Ten requires two things: Mordecai having a strong season and Wisconsin winning the West Division.

If Allen and/or Chez Mellusi are scoring a lot in red zone situations, thus costing Mordecai a chance to pad his touchdown pass totals, that doesn’t bode well for Mordecai’s All-Big Ten chances.

But the same thing can happen at Michigan. Perhaps J.J. McCarthy, the leading candidate to win first-team honors at quarterback, sees his stats impacted by Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards stealing the spotlight in the red zone.

There’s one other thing to consider with Mordecai, and it’s an important one. A big reason he’s back in college for a sixth season is because of feedback from NFL personnel, who told him they wanted to see him perform better against the best competition he faces.

That’s a legit concern for Mordecai during his only season with the Badgers. Can he come up big in the biggest games?

Mordecai played the previous two seasons at SMU, producing a 14-10 record as a starter.

The win/loss statistical splits for Mordeai were pronounced:

He posted a 179.8 passer rating in the 14 wins, completing 70.7% of his passes for 4,564 yards with 55 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He posted a 123.6 passer rating in the 10 defeats, completing 61.1% of his passes for 2,588 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Two of his worst games were against Luke Fickell-coached Cincinnati teams.

I’m expecting Wisconsin's quarterback play to be much better under Mordecai than it was with Graham Mertz running the offense. And while some might consider first-team All-Big Ten accolades a stretch for Mordecai, I think it can happen.

Wisconsin will have a different leader in the three major receiving categories

Chimere Dike led the Badgers in receptions (47), receiving yards (689) and receiving touchdowns (6) last season.

The wealth will be more spread out in a room that got an overhaul in the offseason, with four transfers joining the three main holdovers.

I’ll raise the level of difficulty by providing my picks for each category.

Dike again will lead Wisconsin in receptions. Jared Abbrederis holds the Wisconsin season record for catches with 78, and Dike or a teammate could top that mark this season, especially if the Badgers play 14 games.

Bryson Green, a transfer from Oklahoma State, will lead the team in receiving yards. He’s physical, has good hands and should be able to win a lot of 50/50 balls downfield. Could he become Wisconsin's first 1,000-yard receiver since Abbrederis had 1,081 in 2013? It’s possible.

CJ Williams will lead the team in touchdown receptions. I just think his big frame is going to be useful in red zone situations.

Not mentioned in those picks is a slot receiver, a position offensive coordinator Phil Longo loves and plans to utilize heavily. I might have predicted Will Pauling as the receptions leader after spring, but an injury and the emergence of Skyler Bell in that same role leads me to believe those two will share the load in that important spot.

Wohler will win the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year Award

Is this too much hype for a player with one career start under his belt? Possibly, but Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel plans to make the safety the centerpiece of his scheme.

Hunter Wohler will line up about 5 yards off the ball in the Badgers’ dollar position. Tressel plans to utilize the junior in man-to-man and zone coverage, plus Wohler will be asked to blitz at times.

“He understands football,” Wisconsin safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said in the spring. “He loves it. He studies it. He wants to get better at it. He asks really good questions every meeting. He’s a great football player no matter where you ask him to play.”

Wohler was sidelined for eight weeks last season due to a leg injury. It’s not a stretch to say he’s one of the most important players on the Wisconsin roster, and the Badgers need him to stay healthy.

But an enhanced role should allow Wohler to be in on the action, where he can pile up tackle numbers, force and recover fumbles, get some interceptions and even add to Wisconsin’s sack total.

That should put him in the conversation to be the Big Ten’s best defensive back, provided Wisconsin's defense maintains its standard under this new regime.

Penn State will win the Big Ten East Division

The Nittany Lions are No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. Problem is, they’re picked to finish third in the East behind No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State.

Why this makes sense: Penn State has some momentum after going 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten last season, a bounce-back campaign that followed back-to-back sub-.500 showings in conference play. The Nittany Lions, who haven’t won the division since 2016, could be ready to get over that hump.

Why it doesn’t make sense: There’s some mental baggage to unpack for this program. James Franklin is a combined 4-14 against Ohio State and Michigan, including six consecutive losses to the Buckeyes.

But Penn State gets Michigan at home Nov. 11. The Nittany Lions travel to Ohio State on Oct. 21, an intriguing mid-season matchup for two teams that are breaking in new starting quarterbacks.

Here’s saying Drew Allar will do something Sean Clifford never could: Win a division title. It’ll be Penn State vs. Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 2.