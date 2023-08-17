Jordan Love does his regular group interview sessions in front of a giant garbage can in the locker room. Green Bay Packers fans can only hope that’s not some sort of metaphor heading into his first season as the team’s starting quarterback.

So much seems different in Titletown these days. A new chapter has begun, and the vibe has changed. Walking on eggshells has been replaced by moving forward with a purpose, hopeful of a bright future.

Aaron Rodgers used to do his interviews in front of his locker, a few steps from where Love stood for his session early Wednesday afternoon. Rodgers always had something interesting to say, though a decoder was often required. He was smart enough to be quotable without always being direct with his answers. He kept us guessing.

Interviews with Love won’t produce headlines. It’s unlikely they’ll produce drama, either. He’s polite and looks reporters in the eyes when he’s talking, but he’s not going to be filling up many notebooks with great content.

But boring is OK. Boring is refreshing.

One of the more interesting things Love had to say after a joint practice with the New England Patriots came after a not-so-great question from yours truly.

My setup went something like this: Every quarterback wants to be great. Every quarterback wants to avoid the lows. But for someone like Love — 24 years old, one career start under his belt, replacing a sure-fire Hall of Famer — is being steady a good baseline to shoot for in these early days as a starter?

“I’m trying to be great every day,” he said. “I’d rather be steady than have a bad day, I guess. Every day I’m trying to focus on doing my job to the best of my ability, just limiting these mistakes, things like that.”

That’s exactly what Love did against the Patriots.

He made some really nice throws, including a deep ball to Christian Watson that went for a 75-yard touchdown in a move-the-ball session that was going nowhere. Earlier, he connected with wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Luke Musgraves on balls that were placed perfectly. Love looked poised in a 2-minute drill near the end of practice, moving the No. 1 offense into field-goal position.

What Packers coach Matt LaFleur loves about these joint practices is facing the unknown. The other team was being led by one of the great defensive minds in NFL history, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and New England mixed up coverages and threw a decent amount of blitzes at Love.

Love’s interception count on Wednesday? Zero.

“I’m out there playing right now,” Love said. “I think if anything, the reps that I’ve had over the years have just built up confidence, seeing different looks, things like that.”

If anybody knows what Love is feeling while replacing a legend, it’s Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Tom Brady had been gone for a year by the time New England drafted Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but Brady’s aura certainly still could be felt.

Love, meanwhile, spent three seasons as Rodgers’ understudy after being drafted in the first round a year before Jones.

“Tom Brady’s the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL,” Jones said. To follow up on him, it’s trying to chase the standard that he set every day. Honestly, we’re two different players. That’s the only advice I’d have: Just continue to grow and be yourself. That’s all you can do is put your best foot forward and compete. It’s definitely big shoes to fill.”

Jones will get no argument from Love there. He acknowledges there’s been a standard set in Green Bay, not just by the guy he’s replacing but by “quarterbacks,” he said without mentioning names. Bart Starr and Brett Favre have their uniform numbers retired by the organization. Rodgers should join that exclusive club someday.

“The standard’s kind of set,” Love said, “and you’re trying to continue to raise your game until you get to that bar and continue to go past it once you get there.”

That was a great answer, delivered with a confidence that is believable. Love still has to win games, of course, but his even-keeled nature in interviews is notable and apparently carries over onto the field.

At least that’s what his teammates say.

“Never too high, never too low, and I think that’s what you need back there in a quarterback,” veteran running back Aaron Jones said. “You can’t let the game get to you. If something goes bad, you’ve got to have a (short) memory and let it go and corral the guys around you and keep them going. I feel like Jordan’s demeanor is perfect.”

What I saw from Love on Wednesday fell in line with his showing in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week and reports of his performances in offseason sessions and training camp leading up to this point: Not great but not bad, the type of middle ground you’d expect from someone short on experience and still getting his feet under him.

Thing is, being steady might be enough to get this team back in the NFC playoffs, provided the defense does its part. Boring could be lovely for the Packers.