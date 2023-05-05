The hum of sanders and drills filled the air, along with dust and a spirit of philanthropy Friday morning at Jockey, 2300 60th St., as Jockey employees volunteered to build beds with and for the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which has a local chapter that serves both Kenosha and Racine, builds and delivers beds to children who are without a bed.

Friday's build, along with the build scheduled for May 12 and the bed delivery days, is expected to bring in more than 150 volunteers to build roughly 100 beds. Jockey volunteers worked under the guidance and leadership of Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers at work stations such as sanding and drilling.

"We want to do things that help families and kids with a focus on education," said Jake McGhee, Jockey vice president and chief philanthropy officer. "And having a good night's sleep is important to student success."

After Jockey International learned in 2021 that many local children did not have a bed to call their own, the two organizations came together to build beds, and eliminated the wait list at that time. Although Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built and distributed more than 700 beds locally since that time, the same problem exists today. There are currently more than 250 children on a waitlist, who are hoping to get a peaceful night’s sleep and do not have a bed of their own.

“Knowing the impact that we made as part of our previous collaboration with SHP, when we heard that there are still kids who do not have a place to sleep, we knew we needed to step up and get involved again,” McGhee said. “We heard several stories about how this positively impacted so many aspects of kids' lives here in our hometown. Something as simple as having a good night’s sleep can mean so much to a child’s education and overall outlook on life, and we want to be a part of making those things better."

"Jockey is an awesome partner," said Sleep in Heavenly Peace Local Chapter President

Michael Prudhom. "This is all volunteer and donor driven. Without people to help, nothing would get done."

A multitude of Jockey employees attended the event to help build beds. For some, like Connie Frederking, it was their first time participating.

"It's a great opportunity to help children that are in need and that don't have a place to sleep," Frederking said. "It's a vital thing. I know for myself, if I don't get a good night's sleep how cranky I am, so I can only imagine for a child what that would be like."

Frederking said the volunteer experience was rewarding.

"It's rewarding to know that you making a difference in the life of a child... because of that one small act that I did and that Jockey has done," Frederking said. "I'm fortunate to be able to work for a company that allows us to take time out of our workday and give back to our community and to others in the area."