Jon Backmann and Annemarie Weiner, both of Portland, Ore., announce their engagement and approaching marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Steven and Jean Weiner of Sparta, Wis. She is a graduate of Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga., and graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design, digital design and development. She is employed as a UX designer with GoodLeap LLC of Roseville, Calif.

The groom-to-be is the son of David and Terry Backmann of Mount Pleasant. He is a graduate of Prairie School in Racine and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He earned a Master of Fine Arts Degree in English-Creative Writing from the University of Montana. He is employed as a team leader with Corpay of Beaverton, Ore.

The couple plan to be married on Oct. 7, 2023, at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Wash. They plan to reside in Portland, Ore.