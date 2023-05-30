Jontaz Malik Darden, 26, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer (aggravated assault), and resist/obstruct causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury.
Jontaz Malik Darden
