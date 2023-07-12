Justin McKinney Jul 12, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLEJustin McKinney, 35, faces charges of possession of cocaine (2nd+), and possession with intent to deliver PCP, methcathinone or amphetamine (between 10-50 grams). 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Criminal Law Crime Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery in Kenosha set to close next week, family announces Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery stations are expected to close next week. New Kenosha restaurant Eli's Café and Pancake House to open Monday Eli’s Café and Pancake House, 2731 18th St., opens Monday on the north side of Kenosha, offering traditional American breakfast and lunch alon… Bristol Renaissance Faire opening day draws huge crowds to southeast Wisconsin venue BRISTOL -- The Bristol Renaissance Faire opened its gates for the 2023 season Saturday to a large crowd of elves, sorcerers and pirates. A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year… Pennoyer Park tennis courts to be converted into Pickleball courts Pennoyer Park tennis courts in Kenosha will be converted into Pickleball courts, but not all City Council members are happy about it.