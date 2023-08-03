When Katharine Kollman, a Kenosha native, graduated from Lawrence University, she thought she would move on to graduate school, but instead found herself working at a café in Racine figuring out what she wanted to do next.

"I ended up meeting some surfers on Lake Michigan and started surfing with them," Kollman said. "I was really curious about surfing so I went to the library to find books on it."

At the library, Kollman stumbled upon books about freediving in the same section and wanted to learn more.

She described freediving as diving underwater in a breath-hold using "your own body with your own lungs" and coming up to the surface for air. "It's kind of like extreme snorkeling."

"I found a class in Hawaii (for freediving) and came out here," Kollman said.

Since then, Kollman has been living in Honolulu, Hawaii for about five years where she discovered her passion for underwater photography after incorporating it into freediving.

"It's kind of a natural next step for a lot of free-divers who spend a lot of time underwater- just wanting to document things," Kollman said.

After seeing film photography work by Wayne Levin, she was inspired to shoot her photos on 35 mm black and white film.

"It was one of those eureka moments like, 'oh my gosh, I have to try that,'" Kollman said. "So I bought one of those little, it's not a disposable underwater camera, but it was close enough ... I started shooting film underwater using that."

Kollman was also inspired to use film due to her father who was head of the art department at Tremper high school for "a long time," where she also went to high school and graduated from in 2013.

"One of the classes that he taught was dark room skills and basic film photography," Kollman said. "By pursuing film it was also a nod to my father and to this other artistic figure (Wayne Levin) who really shaped who I am."

She said pursuing photography and freediving has given her some "really insane, once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

"You go out on these really crazy adventures trying to find wildlife, trying to find these underwater caves and stuff. I've had really incredible experiences like diving with sperm whales, pilot whales like miles off shore. I'm so grateful for that," Kollman said.

Kollman's favorite underwater subjects to shoot include eagle rays and pilot whales.

"You can never really guarantee those encounters, so when they happen I'm grateful for them," Kollman said.

As a photographer, she said it's "really awesome" when she finds unique underwater terrain because of the way the light shines. She said she's "always looking" for something like that.

Kollman has had her photos shown in galleries throughout the United States as well as internationally in Italy and Germany. This fall, the Kiyosato Museum of Photographic Arts in Japan will also be showing her work.

She said she's really excited for her showing and publication opportunities that she has for the rest of this year.

"I'm getting ready to put some work together and create some kind of book because I've been doing little things here and there but I'd love to do something more official," Kollman said.

To look at more of Kollman's work, check out her website at katharinekollman.com or beacons.ai/katharinekollman