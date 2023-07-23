Kenneth and Jeanne Abrahamson of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner with family planned for Sunday, July 30.

Kenneth Abrahamson met Jeanne Kamieniecki while in middle school when they acted in a play at the former Washington Library. They were married on July 20, 1963, at St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have two children: Karen (Tim) Barsuli of Somers, and Christine (Jeff) Erich of Kenosha. They have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Kenneth worked as manager at AT&T for 24 years, after working as a technician there for 10 previous years. He is currently working as a painter at Six Flags as a retirement job.

Jeanne worked as a billing clerk for Motor Transport Trucking Co. She retired from Kenosha Unified School system as a secretary after 26 tears in 2006.

Ken is a member of the Knights of Columbus and is formerly a member of Western Kiwanis. He is an avid photographer. Jeanne loves travel, live plays and concerts. She belongs to a group of friends from high school and a group of former retirees from Kenosha Unified School system.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Love and respect for each other, sense of humor and family. They enjoy many friends in common.