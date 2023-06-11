STEVENS POINT, — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored a number of Kenosha County area students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Students who received honors include (listed by hometown)
Bristol
Helena Besler, Sophomore, High Honors
Kenosha
Bryn Aehlich, Senior, High Honors
Chloe Carrillo, Senior, Highest Honors
Emmie Cibrario, Sophomore, High Honors
Peyton Kirsch, Sophomore, Honors
Victoria Nelson, Senior, Highest Honors
Naomi Sanchez-Nava, Junior, High Honors
Ashley Springer, Junior, Highest Honors
Jaime Tench, Senior, Highest Honors
Niko Therman, Sophomore, Honors
Pleasant Prairie
Joseph Ilada, Senior, Highest Honors
Katherine Peltz, Junior, High Honors
Andrew Rasch, Senior, Honors
Amber Smith, Senior, Highest Honors
Silver Lake
Julia Hickey, Senior, Highest Honors