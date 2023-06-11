STEVENS POINT, — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored a number of Kenosha County area students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.