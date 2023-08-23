The Kenosha City Plan Commission will see a conceptual review for a proposed new location for KTEC High School Thursday night.

The meeting, 5 p.m. in room 202 of the Municipal Building, will include a review concept plans for the public charter school, which has no affiliation with the Kenosha Unified School District.

KTEC High School is currently operates in the former St. Mary's Catholic Parish School, 7400 39th Ave., but is proposes to move to 3311 30th Ave., across the street from the Gateway Technical College campus.

The proposed building would be 44,520 square feet, made up of four main labs (transportation, building trades, welding, and automation and robotics), classrooms, offices and a commons.

"The new building will allow KTEC High School to serve up to 600 students from Southeastern Wisconsin in grades 9-12," said KTEC High School Principal Stacey Duchrow. "KTEC High School and Performance Charter School Development have been exploring ideas for the past year. We hope for the project to be completed in May 2025."

According to commission documents, the motivation for the move was to move closer to Gateway for dual-credit purposes, and to strengthen the relationship with the technical college.

"This location allows KTEC to leverage its already strong relationship with Gateway Technical to provide dual credit courses and additional lab space," said Performance Charter School Development Pre-Development Manager Ethan Mansfield.

According to a separate board document, the project is valuated at $10 million.

KTEC High School welcomed its first classes of freshmen and sophomores last fall, with approximately 43 students in each grade enrolled. Additional grades will be made available for enrollment in the coming years, starting with 11th grade included in the 2023-24 enrollment options.

Enrollment is still available for the 2023-24 school year, and more information on how to do so can be found at ktecschools.org.