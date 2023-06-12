This summer for the Kenosha Community Sailing Center is filled with "firsts."

The center moved locations to Great Lakes Yacht Sails and Southport Marina and are also offering different activities such as camp, racing, aqua-cycles, speciality lessons and simply trying to incorporate new activities that aren't all about sailing.

"We're super excited because we're expanding and growing and the community has been super supportive of us," Meryl Strichartz, KCSC board member, said.

Strichartz said the new addition to the summer that she's most excited about is their "S'mores" camp which stands for "sailing and more."

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. kids ages seven to 12 can enroll in S'mores where they're not only going to be learning how to sail, but also go to the beach, make arts and crafts, do stem activities, bring in guest speakers and more. The camp will be held at Great Lakes Yacht Sails.

"We're going to bring in bee keepers to teach them (the kids) that bees aren't going to sting you on sight," (last name). "We're going on bird walks, spotting birds, identifying birds, but getting them out of just sailing."

Strichartz said she hopes this camp approach will allow people to feel less intimidated by sailing. She said people think "the stereotype" of sailing is "old white men with lots of money because they go to that image of yacht."

"By offering this camp it will open the doors to people," Strichartz said. "And it's like, 'you guys we're in Kenosha. We live on Lake Michigan. Get on the water.'"

"As a community sailing center, the whole idea is really to introduce people to the sport of sailing without them having to make a huge financial investment," Strichartz said.

Sarah (last name) said she's really excited about racing this year since it's the first year they're offering it.

"The adults get so thrilled because on the start line you have to line up all these boats and they're just like, 'oh my gosh we're over the line.' And then you have to go around and cut back," Sarah (last name) said.

( more info about racing once i get that )

Strichartz also hopes to eventually get boat building off of the ground to teach adults how to repair and build sailboats.

In the winter, Strichartz said they had kids build boats with kids to teach them hand tools, but hopes by the end of the summer they'll have a boat building program.