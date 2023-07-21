UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- PLATTEVILLE

PLATTEVILLE -- 17 Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- Platteville's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Jacob Tolzman of Kansasville; Sydney Van Swol of Kansasville; Jack Weis of Kansasville; Cody Bochenek of Kenosha; Zach Johnson of Kenosha; Kadie Kraabel of Kenosha; Drew Pacetti of Kenosha; Josiah Randle of Kenosha; Sean Wozniak of Kenosha; Clara Adams of Pleasant Prairie; Austin Fitch of Pleasant Prairie; Ben Haigh of Pleasant Prairie; Devin Hatch of Pleasant Prairie; Logan Nielsen of Pleasant Prairie; Ethan Chyla of Salem; Jacob Seward of Salem; and Gavin Mortensen of Twin Lakes.

Four Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- Platteville's spring 2023 chancellor's list, including: Sydney Van Swol of Kansasville; Kadie Kraabel of Kenosha; Drew Pacetti of Kenosha; and Ethan Chyla of Salem. To be eligible, a student must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the entire spring 2023 semester.

MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY

DECATUR, Ill. -- Nora Klick of Salem was named to Millikin University's spring 2023 dean's list. To be eligible, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE

BURLINGTON, VT -- Arianna Calder of Silver Lake was named to Champlain College's spring 2023 president's list. To be eligible, a student must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- GREEN BAY

GREEN BAY -- Seven Kenosha County area students received semester honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay, including: Kaitlyn Frohmader of Kansasville with semester high honors; Julia Benscoter of Kenosha with semester high honors; Nicole Johnson of Kenosha with semester highest honors; Sophia Loeffler of Kenosha with semester high honors; Benjamin Bruzas of Salem with semester honors; James Cater of Salem with semester highest honors; and Molly Grabarec of Twin Lakes with semester honors.

COLLEGE OF THE HOLY CROSS

WORCESTER, MA -- Joseph Nepomuceno of Twin Lakes was named to the College of the Holy Cross' spring 2023 dean's list. To be eligible, a student must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- OSHKOSH

OSHKOSH -- 14 Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh during their May 13 commencement ceremony, including: Rachel Castelli of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Human Services Leadership; Anamay Del Real of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sarah Harper Reuter of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management; Megan Hoffman of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kaitlyn Hupp with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Journalism and Public Relations; Jack Liddicoat with a Bachelor of Science in History; Sophia Marquez of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary and Middle-School Education, Bailey Tomczak of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology.

Also, Andrew Romanowski of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Arts in History; Cory Sparks of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Science in Radio-TV-Film; Hailey Gallo of Twin Lakes with a Bachelor of Social Work; and Kaitlyn Morris of Twin Lakes with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- STOUT

MENOMONIE -- Cody Gentz of Menomonie graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Scout with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. He graduated during their May 2023 commencement ceremony.

MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

SPRINGFIELD, MO -- Rebecca Thomsen of Burlington graduated from Missouri State University with a Masters in Social Work. She graduated during their May 19 commencement ceremony at Great Southern Bank Arena.

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY

FAYETTE, IA -- Two Kenosha County area students graduated from Upper Iowa University, including: Carolina Nieves of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Kendra Wartzenluft with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.