_ students from Kenosha graduated from Carthage, including: Mackenzie Aldrich magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Camila Alfaro cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Giana Apostoli summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience and Biology; Claire Bevec with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Savannah Bezotte magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; Simone Birriel with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Criminal Justice; Kathrine Boffer with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management; Gabriela Booth summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Anthony Caldwell with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing; Christopher Catunao with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elvira Chiappetta summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Political Economy; Marie Christenson summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design; Jessica Clevenger cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Thomas Coffey cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance; Brandon Davis with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science; Emily Ebert with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Welfare; Mona Fahad with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience; Kaylee Feest with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance; Caitlyn Feldpausch magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics; Tristan Fitzgerald with a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise and Spot Science; Jenna Gianakos cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Chase Gibson with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology; Jessica Golinski magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Biology; Dante Guarascio with a Bachelor of Arts in Management and Marketing; Rujanna Hammond summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science; Taylor Hill with a Master of Education; Dakota Horton cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Riley Hughes with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Marketing; Hannah Huss cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Management; Alexander Huston with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science; Marco Infusino with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Qasim Iqbal summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Mathematics; Liza Iqbal summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biolology and Mathematics; Noah Jensen magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Data Science; Norris Jones with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Cassandra Jones-Phillips cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Management; Marina Katanaeva cum laude with a Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation; Lexy Klawonn summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Zach Kozmer with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience; Savannah Kroeger magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Music;