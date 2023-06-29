CARTHAGE COLLEGE
KENOSHA -- Over 620 students graduated from Carthage College between February and May of 2023.
BURLINGTON
_ students from Burlington graduated from Carthage College, including: Tyler Adam with a Bachelor of Arts in Geographic Information;
KENOSHA
_ students from Kenosha graduated from Carthage, including: Mackenzie Aldrich magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Camila Alfaro cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Giana Apostoli summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience and Biology; Claire Bevec with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Savannah Bezotte magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; Simone Birriel with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Criminal Justice; Kathrine Boffer with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management; Gabriela Booth summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Anthony Caldwell with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing; Christopher Catunao with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elvira Chiappetta summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Political Economy; Marie Christenson summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design; Jessica Clevenger cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Thomas Coffey cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance; Brandon Davis with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science; Emily Ebert with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Welfare; Mona Fahad with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience; Kaylee Feest with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance; Caitlyn Feldpausch magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics; Tristan Fitzgerald with a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise and Spot Science; Jenna Gianakos cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Chase Gibson with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology; Jessica Golinski magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Biology; Dante Guarascio with a Bachelor of Arts in Management and Marketing; Rujanna Hammond summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science; Taylor Hill with a Master of Education; Dakota Horton cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Riley Hughes with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Marketing; Hannah Huss cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Management; Alexander Huston with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science; Marco Infusino with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Qasim Iqbal summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Mathematics; Liza Iqbal summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biolology and Mathematics; Noah Jensen magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Data Science; Norris Jones with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Cassandra Jones-Phillips cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Management; Marina Katanaeva cum laude with a Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation; Lexy Klawonn summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Zach Kozmer with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience; Savannah Kroeger magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Music;
MOUNT PLEASANT:
_ students from Mount Pleasant graduated from Carthage College, including: Jayden Davis with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Sociology; Brian Dean magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Music;
PLEASANT PRAIRIE:
_ students from Pleasant Prairie graduated from Carthage College, including: Samantha Arizmendi cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish; Kerigann Ballard cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry; Gabrielle Bennett-Alfaro magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing; Gemma DelFrate with a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction #316; Ayanna Ester magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Management; Elena Johns with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; Anders Johnson cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience;
RACINE:
_ students from Racine graduated from Carthage College, including: Gabriel Brandies cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; Imauni James magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience;
SALEM:
_ students from Salem graduated from Carthage College, including: Andrew Colletti magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Studio Art; Bret Duenkel with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication;
STURTEVANT:
_ students from Sturtevant graduated from Carthage College, including: Anthony Aviles with a Bachelor of Arts in Management;
TREVOR:
_ students from Trevor graduated from Carthage College, including:
TWIN LAKES:
_ students from Twin Lakes graduated from Carthage College, including: Jordan Ball summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science;