UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- EAU CLAIRE

EAU CLAIRE -- 14 Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Madison Zerr of Bristol; Mary Bolog of Kenosha; Brandy Corwin of Kenosha; Gianna Hoppenjan of Kenosha; Emma Jiter of Kenosha; Brenna Strojinc of Kenosha; Alexander Zanotti of Kenosha; Alexandria Shea of Pleasant Prairie; Brogan Bear of Pleasant Prairie; Benjamin Wade of Salem; Haley Lamberson of Silver Lake; Gunnar Johnson of Trevor; and Kitana Volbright of Twin Lakes.

EMERSON COLLEGE

BOSTON, Massachusetts -- Evelyn Alumbreros of Pleasant Prairie was named to Emerson College's spring 2023 dean's list. She is majoring in Musical Theater. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.7 grade point average for that semester.

COE COLLEGE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Maria Cargille of Pleasant Prairie was named to Coe College's spring 2023 dean's list. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and rank in the top 10% of the student body. Cargille also graduated from Coe College with a degree in Creative Writing and Environmental Studies.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

TAMPA, Florida -- Arianna Karow of Twin Lakes was named to the University of Tampa's spring 2023 dean's list. Karow is majoring in Finance. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.75 grade point average.

Grace Spiegelhoff of Burlington graduated from the University of Tampa during the May 6 commencement ceremony. Spiegelhoff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas -- Jovan Stulic of Kenosha graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the May 13 commencement ceremony at the UA Little Rock Jack Stephens Center.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- PLATTEVILLE

PLATTEVILLE -- Nine students from Kenosha graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Platteville, including: Naomi Anderson with a degree in Criminal Justice; Cody Bochenek with a degree in Industrial Engineering; Jacob Gerovac with a degree in Mechanical Engineering; Darren Johnson with a degree in Computer Science; Zachary Johnson with a degree in Construction Management; Kadie Kraabel with a degree in Music; Jamie Matthews with a degree in Biology; Luke Nuzzo with a degree in Mechanical Engineering; and Andrew Pacetti with a degree in Industrial Engineering.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota -- Trenten Stueber of Bristol graduated from St. Cloud State University during the spring 2023 semester. Stueber graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication.