LA CROSSE - The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May.
Students earning degrees in May included (listed by hometown, with degree, majors and honors):
Kenosha
Breigha Boyle, Bachelor of Science, Clinical Laboratory Science Major, Highest Honors
Luke Gremer, Bachelor of Science, Management Major
Cassie Kersting, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Honors
Austin Ryan, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Samantha Steinbrenner-Dirr, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science-Pre-professional Track, Honors
People are also reading…
Elise Wember, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major; Political Science Major
Jessica Williams, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Honors
Megan Zeller, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Pleasant Prairie
Emily Eppers, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies Major: Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis
Haley Howard, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major, Highest Honors
Kate Stanard, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major, Honors
Salem
Amy Degner, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Silver Lake
Joshua Van Kampen, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major
Trevor
Ryan Sperling, Bachelor of Science, Economics Major; Public Administration Major, Highest Honors
Boden Stickels, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major
Twin Lakes
Yeager Borchert, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science Major, Honors
Gretta Cieslak, Bachelor of Science, Therapeutic Recreation Major, Honors