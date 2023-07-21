UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- WHITEWATER

WHITEWATER-- _Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh during their May 13 commencement ceremony, including: Callie Aceto of Pleasant Prairie cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business; Brooke Adamczyk of Pleasant Prairie with an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts; Emma Anderson of Salem with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Emily Bonnes of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Hannah Brenner of Pleasant Prairie magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Special Education; Adrian Castelan Arrolla with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; Hannah Chart of Burlington magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Also, Brooke Chilcoat of Burlington summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education; Gabrielle Clark of Kenosha magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art; Daniel Clintsman with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management; Chloe Dethorne of Pleasant Prairie cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Communication; Caitlyn Dolan of Kenosha magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Art Education; Noah Fox of Salem cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety.

Also, Mimi Gallo of Pleasant Prairie summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education; Noah Garcia of Burlington with a Bachelor of Science in Biology; Danielle Garrett of Twin Lakes with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Early Childhood Education; Sydney Griffiths of Trevor magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Special Education; Bailey Grubber of Racine with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education; Jon Hahn of