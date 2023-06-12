AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University students has recognized for Kenosha County area students for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester dean’s list.
Recognized were (listed by hometown)
Kenosha: Trinity Lynn Gilbert, Kelsey Marie Henderson, Bekah Nalker, and Tessa Pooley
Pleasant Prairie: Michael Connor Hull, Kyle David Krellwitz, and Grace Mutheu Mutungi
Salem: Garrett Edmonds
Silver Lake: Samuel Hardesty
Trevor: Makayla Rose Bristol, Gabriel William Handorf, Sarah Hinrichs and Ashton John Leahy.