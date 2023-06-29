UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- LA CROSSE
LA CROSSE -- 38 Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Connor Beinlich of Kansasville; Ronny Verhaalen of Salem; Steven Verhaalen of Salem; Joshua Van Kampen of Silver Lake; Olivia Hinze of Trevor; Kyle Weidner of Trevor; Yeager Borchert of Twin Lakes; Gretta Cieslak of Twin Lakes; Jared Epping of Twin Lakes; Seth Lenox of Twin Lakes; and Daniel Porter of Twin Lakes.
From Kenosha: Sarah Ankney; Erick Azmus; Breigha Boyle; Aly Droessler; Isabella Gosda; Maddie Kozel; Jamie Pena; Sarah Remiker; Katelynn Ripper; Kylie Rozinski; Austin Ryan; Riley Sebena; Elliott Sens; Samantha Steinbrenner-Dirr; Kelsey Stouffer; Kayla Traxler; and Emma Wideman.
People are also reading…
From Pleasant Prairie: Shannon Aide; Kaia Davison; Emily Eppers; Haley Howard; Meghan Ignarski; Rhyen Larson; Delaney Longrie; Makayla Milligan; Grace Peltier; and Aly Wallander.
To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.