LA CROSSE -- 38 Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Connor Beinlich of Kansasville; Ronny Verhaalen of Salem; Steven Verhaalen of Salem; Joshua Van Kampen of Silver Lake; Olivia Hinze of Trevor; Kyle Weidner of Trevor; Yeager Borchert of Twin Lakes; Gretta Cieslak of Twin Lakes; Jared Epping of Twin Lakes; Seth Lenox of Twin Lakes; and Daniel Porter of Twin Lakes.