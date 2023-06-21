This year Country Thunder will only be able to allow 30,000 people into the venue per day.

The Kenosha County Board voted unanimously to bring the attendance limit down from 50,000 to 30,000.

Eric Klinkhammer, deputy sheriff, said in the past, Country Thunder always estimated their attendance to be at 30,000 people or less.

"The activity control license for the past few years has said 50,000," Klinkhammer said. "It varies something underneath that. It did (hit 50,000) the Saturday night last year and that caused the chaos due to their lack of security to handle that many people."

Klinkhammer said Country Thunder has assured him "numerous times" that they will restrict their ticket sales to 30,000. He said he "believes that they will do that."

Zach Stock, district 11, questioned what would happen if Country Thunder exceeded the 30,000 restriction. Klinkhammer said although there isn't a "hard-biting consequence" the music festival would be affected for next year when it comes to their conditional use permit.

Klinkhammer said he wants to work with Country Thunder. He said if they deceive the sheriff's department, they would contemplate pulling their conditional use permit and hold them "accountable."

In other business, the board also passed an authorization for the highway commissioner to collect $3,074,138 from the Majestic Midwest Innovation Center.

This is in an attempt to implement highway improvements and install a new traffic signal at county highway K and 104th avenue.

"Part of the agreement (with MMIC) is that they would fund the intersection because of the increased traffic and to fund the cost of putting in a traffic signal," Stock said.

The current plan, Stock said, is to hold onto the funds for a bit until the construction from 60th street to I-94 is completed and use it for "future redevelopment of that corridor."